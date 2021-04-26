Jay-Z hopes his legacy will leave the same lasting impact as the likes of reggae legend Bob Marley.
Jay-Z hopes his name will be up there with "Bob Marley and all the greats".
The 51-year-old megastar has admitted he's "not beyond ego" and would like to think he will have a place in history like the late reggae icon when he's left this world.
He told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: “I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully they speak of me [with] the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say.”
Elsewhere, the '99 Problems' hitmaker also spoke about how "frustrating" it is that racial injustice is still an issue in 2021.
He said: “As a human race we’re still on basic things. We’re still on Stop Asian Hate.
“We can’t sit and cry over spilt milk, but we do have to acknowledge that there’s milk, right? But yes, to answer your question, it’s very frustrating … Are we here today? No. Are we further than 50 years ago? Yes.”
Last summer, Jay took out several newspaper advertisements in honour of George Floyd.
The hip-hop veteran and his label Roc Nation had the full-page ads published in the likes of the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, The Denver Post, and the Philadelphia Enquirer.
The black and white advertisement included a passage from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1965 Selma address.
It read: "Only way we can really achieve freedom is to somehow hunker the fear of death. But if a man has not discovered something that he will die for, he isn't fit to live.
"Deep down in our nonviolent creed is the conviction -- that there are some things so dear, so things so precious, so things so eternally true, that they are worth dying for.
"A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.
"So we're going to stand up amid horses. We're going to stand up right here, amid the billy-clubs. We're going to stand up right here amid police dogs, if they have them. We're going to stand up amid tear gas!"
The advert was signed by Jay, the parents of Botham Jean, DJ Henry and Antwon Rose II - three young black men all killed by police - as well as Van Jones, Charlamagne tha God, and organisations including The Innocence Project and Until Freedom.
Floyd died in May 2020 when fired cop Derek Chauvin, who was convicted for his murder, knelt on his neck for several minutes, sparking global protests.
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
Somehow the people at Universal Pictures got it into their heads that easy-on-the-eyes, thin-on-talent Jessica...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....