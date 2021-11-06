Jay Z has defended producer Just Blaze after Kanye West called him a "copycat".

During a recent interview on the 'Drink Champs' podcast, Kanye, 44, blasted Just Blaze after they both worked on Jay Z's 2001 album 'The Blueprint'.

He said: "He get credit for ‘The Blueprint’, and I did the first half of ‘The Blueprint’, and he just copied my half. I mean look where I’m at today and look where he at today. So that should show you..."

However, during a Twitter Spaces chat to promote the Netflix film 'The Harder They Fall', Jay Z said "everyone’s coming with soul” and he doesn’t think “anyone was copying off anyone”.

He added: "But the thing was, the baby was ‘The Blueprint’ and I think everyone should be prized for what we created."

And Just Blaze admitted that he was "confused and disappointed" by Kanye's remarks.

He tweeted: "Well that was unfortunate. I'm only addressing this publicly because it was stated publicly. I'm not here for the mudslinging, I'm just a bit confused and disappointed.

"None of what was said tonight regarding me fits with any of our history or our previous interactions - particularly in light of very recent attempts to work together again. Through recent years he has reached out to collaborate on various projects, including a much rumored collaborative project that he was looking for me to handle a good amount of. It unfortunately never saw the light of day due to reasons unrelated to me. Most recently, a couple of months back I woke up to a literal red alert from his people that he was looking for me for his last album in the 11th hour. We tried to pull something off but it was way too last minute.

"Regarding that one comment: respectfully, I'm happy for him and the fact that he has succeeded in the ways he wanted to, but not everyone wants to be where he is. Everyone's definition of personal success is a bit different. I'm quite happy where I am creatively, with my family, and my life in general. We were a part of history together and I wish him well and continued success (sic)."