Jay-Z vs Parlux is no more after the Supreme Court rejected both lawsuits.
Jay-Z and fragrance firm Parlux's respective lawsuits against each other have been thrown out by the Supreme Court.
Parlux Fragrances, Inc., a luxury fragrance manufacturer, had filed to sue the music mogul over breach of contract, and he subsequently submitted a countersuit, but both were rejected at a court in Manhattan on Wednesday (10.11.21) over a lack of evidence of the claims.
The original papers were filed in January 2016, with Parlux claiming the '99 Problems' rapper had allegedly not completed promo for their “Gold Jay-Z" cologne line.
While the 51-year-old record producer - who is married to Beyonce - had claimed he was owed royalties.
Jay-Z attended the trial last month, and upon learning the verdict, he said: “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times."
Meanwhile, the 'Crazy in Love' star recently caused a stir after he quit Instagram after just a day.
Jay-Z joined the platform last Tuesday (02.11.21), but, despite amassing more than 1.8 million followers, his account was later removed.
During his brief time on Instagram, the hip-hop legend only followed his wife, and his first post and Instagram Story featured a countdown and poster for the release of the new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'.
Jay-Z serves as a producer for the film - which launched on the streaming platform last Wednesday (03.11.21) - and also wrote the music.
The Western - which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last month - stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and more.
As well as only following each other on Instagram, Jay-Z and Beyonce have collaborated musically, toured together, and, most recently, joined forces for Tiffany & Co.'s About Love campaign.
The couple - who have daughter Blue Ivy, nine, and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir together - recently pledged $2 million to fund college scholarships as they teamed up with Tiffany & Co. to fund places at five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) via their charities BeyGOOD and Shawn Carter Foundation.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
Somehow the people at Universal Pictures got it into their heads that easy-on-the-eyes, thin-on-talent Jessica...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....