Jay Leno ''fully supports'' his friend Ellen Degeneres amid the claims of a ''toxic'' work environment at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

The 70-year-old former late-night television host has vowed to stand by the daytime talk show host, who he has hailed as ''a kind and decent person'', as she faces the ongoing workplace investigations into her programme.

He tweeted: ''I don't discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person.

''I fully support her. Jay Leno.''

The pair would often feature on each other's shows, with Ellen appearing on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' many times.

Hollywood legend Diane Keaton, 74, has also shown her support to the 62-year-old star and said she always had a fun experience on her show.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I'VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME. (sic)''

Producers of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' have been accused of creating a ''toxic work environment'' by several former employees, as well as sexual misconduct claims being placed against two of the show's top executives.

Whilst Ellen was not accused of any wrongdoing in the allegations, she sent a letter of apology to her staff, which caused backlash after Brad Garrett - who appeared on the chat show six times between 2004 and 2007 - accused her of treating some people on the programme ''horribly''.

A number of celebrities - including the likes of Katy Perry and Kevin Hart - have spoken out to defend her after 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star Brad slammed her on Twitter.

The 60-year-old actor wrote: ''Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge.''

Meanwhile, in her letter to staff, Ellen said she was ''disappointed'' to hear about the allegations surrounding her show's producers.

She wrote: ''On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

''For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.''