Javier Bardem has revealed that Frankenstein is one of his dream roles.
Javier Bardem would "love" to play Frankenstein.
The 52-year-old actor - who is married to fellow star Penelope Cruz and has Leo, 10, and Luna, eight, with her -claimed that one of his dream roles would be that of the famous monster created by author Mary Shelley.
When asked if he would be involved in David Koepp's planned 'Bride of Frankenstein' reboot, he said: "I haven't heard anything about it, so I don't know what's the state of that. Me personally, I would love to play Frankenstein. Actually, I would like to play both — Dr. Frankenstein and Frankenstein the monster. Because it's the dichotomy and the contradiction of one… the same being. But I don't know if that's going to be the case or not. As far as I know, it's not happening."
The star then went on to quip that he has "the looks" and the "head size" to successfully come across as the legendary monster on screen.
Speaking on 'The Jess Cagle Show', he added: "I have the looks. I have the head size, that's for sure!"
The 'Being the Ricardos' actor then went on to name Josh Brolin as a potential candidate for the role of Frankenstein, again pointing out that the two share the "same size head."
He said: "The only one that I will recall that could do Frankenstein is Josh Brolin. He has the same size head as me. I don't know who else can do that. With some screws in our forehead, it could work, absolutely. When we were doing 'No Country for All Men', there was a moment where Josh looked at us, and it was Tommy Lee Jones, him, and I. And we never shared the screen together. And Josh said, 'No wonder we can't share the screen. These are the three biggest heads in cinema history. You can't put those three heads together in one frame.' It was like, yeah, right, that's why the Cohens didn't put us together."
