Javier Bardem says that it was a challenge to master Desi Arnaz's voice in the new movie 'Being the Ricardos'.
Javier Bardem admits that it was difficult to master Desi Arnaz's voice in 'Being the Ricardos'.
The 52-year-old actor stars alongside Nicole Kidman in the new movie – which documents the complex marriage between 'I Love Lucy' stars Desi and Lucille Ball – and admits that he had to work to match Arnaz's high-pitched tones.
Javier told Variety: "I think Nicole and I – when we were working hard on the TV show moments, that was the guideline – working on it and working on it until you hear the note.
"And boom, it triggers you to get as close as you can to the high pitch of Desi. Because my voice is way lower than his, with the accent and everything, it takes time."
Javier is set to play the role of King Triton in Disney's live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid' and has been very impressed with co-star Halle Bailey – who will portray Ariel in the new flick.
Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Being the Ricardos', he said: "Her voice is out of this world. She was warming up the voice near me and I was like, 'What was that?' It would take me a lifetime to be able to (hit) that note. It's amazing."
Javier also revealed that director Rob Marshall gave him a song of his own to sing – the first time he has ever sung on camera.
The 'Skyfall' actor said: "(Marshall) was the first one who was courageous enough to give me a song and give me the stage, and I adore him. Working with him is a gift."
The new movie will feature songs from the 1989 animated classic in addition to new tunes from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bardem has high hopes for the movie.
He said: "I think from what I've seen and what I know, the movie is going to be something out of this world."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
While Sean Penn lends this thriller some political subtext, the fact remains that it's actually...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Neil is the subject of a cautionary tale about the dangers of falling in love....