Javier Bardem was astonished by Daniel Craig's performance in 'No Time To Die' as he bowed out as James Bond.
Javier Bardem praised Daniel Craig for achieving the "impossible" on 'No Time To Die'.
The 52-year-old star – who featured alongside Daniel in the 007 movie 'Skyfall' – was impressed with how the actor bought a human touch to the legendary spy in the recent blockbuster.
In a conversation with Daniel for Variety's Actors on Actors feature, Javier said: "In 'No Time To Die', you made the impossible. When I watched it, I saw every aspect of the human being – framed in the profile of James Bond. The comedy, the drama, the pain, the suffering, the joy, the love – I don't know how you did that.
"Because the character is who he is. He has to represent himself constantly in front of everyone to make sure that they know who they're dealing with. But within that, there's this human being."
Daniel, 53, also explained the approach to his final Bond movie and said that he wanted his love for Dr. Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) to be at the centre of the story.
He said: "I knew the only way to make it work was that it had to be based in love. In 'Skyfall', it's the story of his love for Judi (Dench), which is complicated and toxic. And every time we've concentrated on love, it's paid dividends."
Daniel continued: "Madeleine was undiscovered in the previous film. And she was enigmatic, and I felt like that relationship was there for the discovery. They were flawed human beings, and of course they were madly in love with each other."
The 'Knives Out' actor explained that he was determined to enjoy his final outing in Bond's tuxedo.
Daniel said: "I just said, 'I've got to enjoy this', you know? I've sometimes not enjoyed it. I've sometimes been too hardworking. I've been too serious about the whole thing and too involved with too many things.
"I tried to make myself involved with the things that mattered. And that was me getting on set and being in the right frame of mind for each scene."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
Darren Aronofsky doesn't make fluffy movies, and has only had one genuine misfire (2014's Noah)....
A young woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her older husband (Javier Bardem) have the most perfect...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
While Sean Penn lends this thriller some political subtext, the fact remains that it's actually...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
This film proves that all the right ingredients don't necessarily make a movie work. Even...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
Neil is the subject of a cautionary tale about the dangers of falling in love....