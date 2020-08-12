Jason Wu is launching a kitchen collection with Brizo.

The 37-year-old fashion designer has joined forces with the luxury kitchen and bath company for a new collection of kitchen products, including a pull-down kitchen faucet, pull-down prep faucet, bar faucet and soap/lotion dispenser.

A statement on Brizo's website stated: ''Since 2007, Brizo has partnered with Jason Wu, known for his timeless luxury and the craftmanship of his designs. This partnership, which began with Brizo sponsoring Jason's fashion shows, has grown and evolved to using the designer's gowns in advertising campaigns, and collaborating with him on a co-branded lavatory suite.''

The new suite of kitchen products follows Wu's Brizo Bath Collection, which was launched in 2012.

Speaking to WWD, he said: ''All my friends are asking me for a Brizo discount. Kitchen is a space I really love. During quarantine, I've been exploring my culinary side. That's kept me inspired throughout these crazy four months of not being able to leave home that much and not eating out.

''I'm not classically trained. I do like the idea of something that isn't so obvious. There's subtle hints of what I love from my fashion background. I wanted this to be something that looks great for the home and doesn't scream 'fashion collection with designer, novelty'.''

Mandy Ellington, Brizo's director of brand management, said: ''Since the start of our relationship with Jason Wu in 2006, his forward-thinking sense of style continues to enrich and influence the Brizo brand's unique, fashion-centric approach to design.''

Seth Fritz, manager, Brizo Design Futures, added: ''As we were collaborating we wanted to embrace all those design principles which Brizo follows -- timeless design, clean simplicity and Scandinavian design.''