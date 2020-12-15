Jason Wu Beauty is coming to Target in 2021.

The 38-year-old fashion designer has joined forces with Nyx cosmetics founder Toni Ko on his first beauty collection, which like his fashion line did in 2011, is set to hit the budget store.

Toni told Allure of the first time she met Jason: "Immediately, I was like, 'Jason, we have to do a beauty line together.

"Jason is a fashion designer, but he's very entrepreneurial. This is basically two entrepreneurs with two different skill sets coming together."

The affordable line was made for everyone, regardless of skin type, ethnicity or gender, and all of the products are cruelty-free.

Jason said: "It's unprecedented for me to have a product that works on anybody: any skin tone, any size, any ethnicity, any gender."

He added: "This is a beauty line for everybody, a clean beauty line that's inclusive."

Among the collection is the Brows Before Boys ($14) powder, Opal Stick ($12) highlighter and the Jason the Freckled Boy ($14) liner.

The Canadian artist says he created Jason Wu Beauty so the buyer can have fun and experiment with their make-up.

He said: "That's what my job is as a fashion designer. It's about enriching people's lives. It's going to be something people are really going to enjoy because everybody can be a part of my world."

Just because the prices are affordable, doesn't mean they have compromised on quality or design.

Jason said: "Just like when I did my Target collaboration many years ago, it's that one opportunity for people to experience the brand.

"This is our chance to deliver a Jason Wu product at the same level of quality and craftsmanship and the same attention to detail but be able to offer it at this amazing price point."

Jason Wu Beauty is available from January 14 at Target and jasonwubeauty.com.