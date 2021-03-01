Jason Sudeikis' casual Golden Globes hoodie came from his sister's dance studio.
Jason Sudeikis wanted to support his sister with his Golden Globes outfit.
The 45-year-old actor caused a stir with his casual, tie-dye hoodie when he accepted the Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy award for his role in 'Ted Lasso' at Sunday's (28.02.21) virtual ceremony, and he's now explained that the pastel-coloured garment - which featured the words "Forward Space" - came from his sister’s Kristin's dance studio and workout space in New York City.
He told reporters after the ceremony: "I believe, when people that you care about do cool, interesting things that you should support them. So, this is no different than that.
“I believe in the product as much as the message. I have a multitude of hoodies, I could have worn for a multitude of things I believe in and support. You know, this one seemed the most appropriate."
But Jason insisted his sartorial choice had nothing to do with promotion and was simply "family pride".
He added: "I don't know if you have siblings, but when they do something that you believe in, you encourage them to do it and you don't refer to it as product placement."
However, he acknowledged product placement features in 'Ted Lasso'.
He said: "We do use a lot of Apple products in our show. And maybe that's what you're confusing."
The actor also insisted he wasn't setting a trend with his casual attire for the high-profile event.
He joked: “You gotta look back at Audrey Hepburn for ‘Funny Face.’ She also wore a hoodie."
During his rambling acceptance speech, fellow nominee Don Cheadle gestured to the star to start wrapping up his remarks, but Jason insisted he wasn't offended.
He said: “That’s just Kansas City love. He knew I’d listen to him. A lot of people don’t know he’s an excellent stage manager as well as an American acting icon.”
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Everyone is aware of the nation of Lilliput in Jonathan Swift's 'Gulliver's Travels', but what...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Race follows the life of athlete Jesse Owens and more specifically his athletic career as...
Red lives on a sun-kissed tropical island full of plenty of other vibrant flightless birds....
David is a night guard for a company that sells armoured vehicles (known as Loomis...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...
Small and earthy, this low-key drama simply follows a group of 30-ish characters as they...
Consistently amusing but never uproariously funny, this comedy plays it relatively safely by gently subverting...
David isn't your classic drug dealer type - he sells pot here and there for...