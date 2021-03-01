Jason Sudeikis wanted to support his sister with his Golden Globes outfit.

The 45-year-old actor caused a stir with his casual, tie-dye hoodie when he accepted the Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy award for his role in 'Ted Lasso' at Sunday's (28.02.21) virtual ceremony, and he's now explained that the pastel-coloured garment - which featured the words "Forward Space" - came from his sister’s Kristin's dance studio and workout space in New York City.

He told reporters after the ceremony: "I believe, when people that you care about do cool, interesting things that you should support them. So, this is no different than that.

“I believe in the product as much as the message. I have a multitude of hoodies, I could have worn for a multitude of things I believe in and support. You know, this one seemed the most appropriate."

But Jason insisted his sartorial choice had nothing to do with promotion and was simply "family pride".

He added: "I don't know if you have siblings, but when they do something that you believe in, you encourage them to do it and you don't refer to it as product placement."

However, he acknowledged product placement features in 'Ted Lasso'.

He said: "We do use a lot of Apple products in our show. And maybe that's what you're confusing."

The actor also insisted he wasn't setting a trend with his casual attire for the high-profile event.

He joked: “You gotta look back at Audrey Hepburn for ‘Funny Face.’ She also wore a hoodie."

During his rambling acceptance speech, fellow nominee Don Cheadle gestured to the star to start wrapping up his remarks, but Jason insisted he wasn't offended.

He said: “That’s just Kansas City love. He knew I’d listen to him. A lot of people don’t know he’s an excellent stage manager as well as an American acting icon.”