Jason Sudeikis got swabbed for coronavirus while presenting at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.20).
The 45-year-old actor was introducing the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series - which as ultimately won by 'Schitt's Creek' - when a nurse in full protective clothing came out on stage to conduct a swab of both his nostrils.
The actor quipped: ''We're just legally obligated to get COVID tests every hour.
''Academy policy. But don't worry, you won't even notice she's here.''
The 'Horrible Bosses' star tried to carry on with reading out the shortlist but was too uncomfortable.
He said: ''Oh wow, that's deep. I think you dented my brain.''
Before the nurse left the stage, Jason asked how long it would take to receive his test results, to which he was told three to six weeks.
He joked: ''Very helpful.''
Earlier in the evening, host Jimmy Kimmel had dubbed the ceremony the ''Pand-emmys'' and joked his presence was essential to proceedings.
He quipped: ''You know what they say: You can't have a virus without a host.''
And the 52-year-old anchor also questioned why the virtual ceremony was even taking place amid the global health crisis.
He said: ''The big question is why would have you an award show in the middle of a pandemic, no seriously, I'm asking why are we having an awards show in the middle of a pandemic.
''This has been a miserable year, a year of division, injustice, disease, zoom school and death.''
But he later insisted it was no more ''frivolous'' to stage it this year than in previous times.
He said: It might seem frivolous and unnecessary to do this during a global pandemic, but you know what else seems frivolous and unnecessary? Doing it any other year.''
