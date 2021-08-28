Jason Statham has boarded the cast of the upcoming thriller 'The Bee Keeper'.
Jason Statham is to star in 'The Bee Keeper'.
The 54-year-old actor has signed up for the thriller that is steeped in the mythology of bee keeping and will team up with Miramax for the third time on the flick.
The movie is based on a script written by Kurt Wimmer, who will also produce with Jason and Miramax CEO Bill Block. The studio are currently searching for a director and are eyeing a production start of September 2022 in London and Atlanta.
Block said: "'The Bee Keeper' explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We’re excited to bring another iconic and irresistible film to audiences around the globe."
Jason previously revealed that he was hoping to return to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise for the last two movies after missing out on a part in 'F9'.
The 'Expendables' star said: "I'd love to come back for those couple of movies. It's thin ice that I'm skating on if I talk about what's going to happen in the next movies.
"But I know Justin Lin, I know him really well, and it was funny, when I came on to do the cameo in 6, he never turned up to 7 and 8, and they're the ones that I did, so we're destined to do something bigger."
He continued: "It's great to work with Vin Diesel and all the other characters, I've made some great friends on that movie, and I really love the film franchise itself. I think it's a global success for all the right reasons.
"To be a part of it is just a great privilege. So if they want me in the next ones, I'll be there."
