Jason Statham admits he has "such a crack" working with Guy Ritchie as the director is always up for "little lines or bits of improvisation".
Jason Statham has "such a crack" working with Guy Ritchie.
The 53-year-old actor loves working alongside the Hollywood director - who he has teamed up with on their new movie 'Wrath of Man' - as he is always up for "little lines or bits of improvisation".
He shared: "I remember the first films I ever did with Guy Ritchie, we were doing Lock Stock and Snatch, and he was always up for little lines or bits of improvisation. I haven't done any of that since then but it is a great way to work because you get new stuff. It's priceless when it comes off and it's good."
And Jason admits the inability to be able to improvise can be down to the script but he enjoys being able to go a bit off piste in comedy films as the "playing field is a lot broader".
Speaking to the Mail Online, he added: "Different movies I have been in are driven very much by you know, I don't say a lot or it's very hard to improvise in those situations and have alternate lines because a lot of alternate lines don't work within the context of the story.
"Whereas a comedy sometimes it's just for a laugh - the playing field is a lot broader when you're doing these kinds of films in the end you have such a crack making the film."
Meanwhile, Jason previously admitted he believes he's "more suited" to action movies than other genres.
He said: "I think I'm more suited to action movies than courtroom dramas, so I tend to stick to those. It's something that I get a lot of fulfilment out of.
"I feel I'm better at those than I am at other stuff. I play to my strength I suppose."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
For their seventh adventure, the Fast & Furious cast and crew continue to outdo themselves...
Jason Statham may be playing essentially the same character he always plays, but this noir-style...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
Nick Wild (Jason Statham) is working as a Las Vegas bodyguard for hire, mainly due...