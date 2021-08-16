Jason Schwartzman and Rupert Friend have become the latest actors to join the cast of Wes Anderson's new movie, which has begun production in Spain.
Jason Schwartzman and Rupert Friend are to star in Wes Anderson's new film.
The pair are the latest actors to board the upcoming movie that has started production in Spain.
Many of Anderson's regular collaborators are starring in the untitled film, including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody while Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks are also set to feature.
Jason has teamed up with Wes on a number of previous films and made his movie debut in his 1998 flick 'Rushmore'.
Plot details on the project are being kept under wraps but Wes has written the script for the film. Sources have indicated that this film has a larger cast than many of Anderson's previous efforts that are ensemble in nature.
Insiders have also suggested that both Margot and Tom are expected to have smaller, supporting roles in the upcoming movie.
Meanwhile, Bill has worked with the acclaimed filmmaker on nine other projects and says that the pair have become close friends – even if he hasn't see Anderson's debut film 'Bottle Rocket'.
The 'Ghostbusters' actor said: "I’ve been very fortunate to work with Wes on all of his other movies, except for that one I haven’t seen.
"At first, it was an afterthought, but we’ve become great friends. He really makes movie-making an experience. I used to envy those old-timers who went to Hawaii and shot Hurricane, and they had to stay in Hawaii for five and a half months for a good storm. That was living. That was really being a movie actor, back then. But Wes’ movies are similar.
"We go to a place, we take over a small place, and that’s all you do, is the movie. There’s nothing else, but making that movie and being with the people that are making that movie."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Alex and Emily are feeling distinctly out of place in their sparkly new neighborhood of...
Philip Lewis Friedman is a very successful writer, though not the most likeable of people....
Tim Burton combines his sunnier filmmaking style (Big Fish) with his more deranged impulses (Dark...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Margaret is an inspirational American painter desperate to sell her unique artwork depicting women and...
The cast and crew of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' discuss the story, the main characters'...
Gustave may be aloof and snobbish in many ways, but he's also extremely charming with...
Charismatic but somewhat aloof concierge at the Grand Budapest Hotel, Gustave H, is less than...
Gustave H is a charismatic and over-friendly concierge at the Grand Budapest Hotel whose conduct...