Jason Reitman has hinted that he is working on a follow-up to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', even though the movie will not be released until next year.
Jason Reitman has teased plans for a 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel.
The 42-year-old director has helmed the latest film in the iconic supernatural comedy series, which is now slated for release in March 2021, and hinted that he is working on a follow-up project.
Speaking on Josh Gad's Reunited Apart series with stars of the original 'Ghostbusters' movie, Jason said: ''I can't tell you anything, but we are working on another instalment.''
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' had been set for release this summer but was pushed back until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jason believes that the delay could be beneficial for the flick.
Reitman said: ''We have a little bit more time, and look, as a director, I've never had this opportunity to actually take a pause and breathe and look at the movie again.''
Jason - the son of original 'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman - revealed that lockdown has given him ''extremely valuable'' time to finish post-production on the movie.
He explained: ''I've been spending my days editing 'Ghostbusters', so that's where I've been.''
The new motion picture will feature original stars such as Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd as well as newcomers Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.
Finn previously insisted that 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is ''faithful'' to the original movies, 1984's 'Ghostbusters' and 1989's 'Ghostbusters II'.
The 17-year-old actor explained: ''Older 'Ghostbusters' fans will find it's a really, really faithful approach to the series. While young people, if not everyone, will find that, first and foremost, 'Ghostbusters' is about family and the relationships that these people have made.
''It's also really funny, so I'm really excited for people to see it.''
