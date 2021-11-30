'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' co-writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan sign producing deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan have signed a producing deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.
The 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' co-writers - who worked together on the script for the reboot, which Reitman directed - have impressed studio bosses and landed a deal ti make more films in the future.
In a statement, Sanford Panitch - Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group president - said: “Jason is the thing you dream about: a world-class, signature storyteller, visionary filmmaker, and dream producing partner.
“Jason and Gil as co-writing partners have a remarkable understanding of commercial quality cinema, and we are thrilled about the upcoming pipeline from these guys.”
In a joint statement, Reitman and Kenan spoke of their excitement and pride as they push on with Sony.
They added: "We’re excited to have evolved our storytelling partnership into a full-fledged production company and couldn’t be more proud to have a home at Sony Pictures, the studio most committed to the theatrical movie going experience."
Jason - whose father Ivan Reitman directed the first two 'Ghostbusters' movies - admitted he previously "shied away" from jumping into the franchise.
He recently said: "My dad had always hinted about me directing a 'Ghostbusters' movie, but I shied away from it, the way young people shy away from their own parents' legacy. I think I had to learn how to stand on my own feet."
Jason and Ivan worked closely together on the new movie and the former was delighted that things have come full circle after his experiences with his father, who produces the latest flick.
The 'Up in the Air' director explained: "You gotta remember, when growing up, I would sit next to my dad (when he was making a movie), so there was something already pretty natural and familiar about us sitting next to one another at the monitor.
"And this was lovely because I had the world's foremost 'Ghostbusters' expert sitting next to me and the person I trust the most on earth.
"No kid wants to take notes from their parents in general, but never does a director have someone they trust as much as I trust my dad, somebody who's just looking out for them – and that made me feel incredibly safe."
