Jason Momoa had a crew restore his wife Lisa Bonet's beloved Mustang as a surprise.
Jason Momoa surprised his wife Lisa Bonet by having her 1965 Mustang restored.
The 'Aquaman' actor posted a YouTube video titled ''14 years in the making'' and showed fans the crew working on the classic car, which the 52-year-old actress purchased when she was 17.
In the clip, Jason - who has Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11, with the 'High Fidelity' star - said: ''I know we can't relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one.
''To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back - riding in her first car when she was 17 - I'm excited to see her face.''
He added: ''It's come a long way, a long way.''
Upon seeing her restored ride, Lisa gushed: ''It's beautiful. Holy cow.
''That is gorgeous. Oh my gosh. It's pristine, not too flashy but just enough.''
Meanwhile, Lisa's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz - with whom she has 31-year-old daughter Zoë Kravitz - wished 'Game of Thrones' star Jason a happy birthday over the weekend.
Alongside a black and white snap of the pair, the 'Fly Away' singer wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love.''
And Jason wrote back: ''love you, ohana. miss u (sic)''
Lisa was married to Lenny between 1987 to 1993.
She started dating Jason in 2005, and they eventually tied the knot in 2017.
Meanwhile, Jason previously revealed Lisa was his ''childhood crush'' when he'd seen her on 'The Cosby Show'.
He said: ''[She was] literally my childhood crush.
''I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.''
And the 'Justice League' star thinks his marriage to the mother-of-three is proof that ''anything'' can happen, no matter how unlikely the odds.
He added: ''If someone says something isn't possible. I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f****** possible.'''
