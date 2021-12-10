Jason Momoa has confirmed on social media that the superhero sequel 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has wrapped production.
The 42-year-old actor is returning as the titular superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel and took to Instagram to inform his fans that production is now complete – with just over a year to go until the film is released.
In a video, Jason said: "Aw man, that's a wrap. That's a wrap, 'Aquaman 2'. I have so much to share with you, I wish... I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you.
"So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and... it's been a long time. I'm taking a break. Aloha."
The 'Game of Thrones' star went through a gruelling shoot for James Wan's upcoming blockbuster - that will also see the return of cast members Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – and film chiefs were concerned when he tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
An insider said at the time: "It's a real headache for the film's bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule.
"Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly. They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production."
Momoa previously admitted that filming for the new blockbuster had been a lot more physically demanding than in the past.
The 'See' actor explained: "I'm getting old.
"I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kind of cut it up, and then I've got to get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just – getting beat up.
"I just kind of give it. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I'm an ageing superhero right now."
