Jason Isaacs would be willing to return to 'Harry Potter' and 'Star Trek'.

The 58-year-old actor has starred as Lucius Malfoy and Captain Gabriel Lorca in the respective franchises – as well as lending his voice to the 'Star Wars Rebels' animated TV series – and says he would be up for a return if he was provided with a good story.

Jason told ComicBook.com: "It's always in script. There's no part I'm interested in, there's no people, no matter how much I admire them and I'm into them, it's always the script.

"It's always, what story am I telling? I wouldn't ever want to go milk something just to please the fans or my bank manager. I try and find something that has something in it that will make me entertained.

"There's all kinds of fab things that happen between cuts and action, being in lovely locations, or getting paid well, or being with friends, but at some point it's between action and cut that you have to focus on and I want to have something to do."

Jason insists that he would never return to a production just because of the "clamour" from fans.

He explained: "I don't want to just be in things because other people want to see them. I want to be able to play something.

"For instance, there's a clamour often for me to go back to 'Star Trek'. Had a fantastic time on 'Star Trek', I loved all the people, I loved being part of the universe, and Prime Lorca, the Prime Universe version of my captain, has yet to be found.

"But I wouldn't go back just to be in it, I'd go back if you had a great story to tell."