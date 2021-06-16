Jason Isaacs has revealed that he would return to 'Harry Potter' or 'Star Trek' if he was given a good script.
Jason Isaacs would be willing to return to 'Harry Potter' and 'Star Trek'.
The 58-year-old actor has starred as Lucius Malfoy and Captain Gabriel Lorca in the respective franchises – as well as lending his voice to the 'Star Wars Rebels' animated TV series – and says he would be up for a return if he was provided with a good story.
Jason told ComicBook.com: "It's always in script. There's no part I'm interested in, there's no people, no matter how much I admire them and I'm into them, it's always the script.
"It's always, what story am I telling? I wouldn't ever want to go milk something just to please the fans or my bank manager. I try and find something that has something in it that will make me entertained.
"There's all kinds of fab things that happen between cuts and action, being in lovely locations, or getting paid well, or being with friends, but at some point it's between action and cut that you have to focus on and I want to have something to do."
Jason insists that he would never return to a production just because of the "clamour" from fans.
He explained: "I don't want to just be in things because other people want to see them. I want to be able to play something.
"For instance, there's a clamour often for me to go back to 'Star Trek'. Had a fantastic time on 'Star Trek', I loved all the people, I loved being part of the universe, and Prime Lorca, the Prime Universe version of my captain, has yet to be found.
"But I wouldn't go back just to be in it, I'd go back if you had a great story to tell."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
Fans of the film In the Loop and the TV series Veep will definitely not...
It's 1953 and our story takes place in Russia - then known as the Soviet...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
Where does the line of wellness end and where does illness begin? That's the question...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
International pharmaceutical company The Umbrella Corporation's deadly T-virus - initially designed to dramatically alter living...
There's an intriguing premise to this snappy action thriller, but it's never properly developed by...
Harry Potter and his friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, continue their search for Voldemort's...
Nathan Harper is a popular kid, he's on the school wrestling team and like most...
Lightning McQueen knows he's the best and fastest race car in the world and when...