Jason Isaacs, Barkhad Abi and Adan Canto have become the latest stars to join the cast of 'Agent Game'.
Jason Isaacs, Barkhad Abi and Adan Canto have joined the cast of 'Agent Game'.
The trio have boarded the flick, which is being directed by Grant S. Johnson, alongside stars such as Dermot Mulroney, Katie Cassidy, Mel Gibson, Annie Ilonzeh and Rhys Coiro.
The story follows Harris (Mulroney), a CIA officer involved in missions to detain and relocate foreign nationals for interrogation. When a political shift turns his allies into enemies, Harris finds himself the scapegoat for a detainee's murder and must run from a team of operatives sent to bring him in (McNamara and Coiro), led by a ruthless double agent (Ilonzeh).
Gibson has a minor role as an intelligence official in charge of the covert operation to hunt down the disgraced spy.
Mike Langer and Taylor W. Konney are writing the script with the latter also producing for the Taylor & Dodge production banner.
Jason previously explained how he "s*** himself" when he was once handed a gun at an audition.
The 57-year-old actor was trying out for the role of Cyrus 'The Virus' Grissom in the 1997 movie 'Con Air', a part that ended up going to John Malkovich, and used a pencil as a weapon – but both he and director Simon West were left horrified when a camera assistant passed him a real firearm to use instead.
Jason said: "I auditioned for Simon West, the master of action set pieces, 30 years ago, whatever it was when he made 'Con Air'.
"He very oddly made the decision to give the part to John Malkovich instead.
"But I remember, at this audition, I went in. There's a guy who's operating a camera. He's pointing at you. You go to read the scene, and the scene was the character holding somebody up with a gun.
"So, I grabbed a pencil and I said, 'I'll use a pencil as a gun.'
"The camera assistant, operating the camera, went, 'Hold on. Hold on a second. Here, grab that,' and held out a gun to me.
"I s*** myself, obviously. He went, 'Look, you're cool. The safety's on.'
"My voice shot up three octaves. I went all Jerry Lewis, and I went, 'Oh, my God! It's a real gun!'
"I remember Simon being as wide-eyed as I was. He'd been working with this guy for however long and didn't know he had a gun tucked in his belt."
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Fans of the film In the Loop and the TV series Veep will definitely not...
It's 1953 and our story takes place in Russia - then known as the Soviet...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
Where does the line of wellness end and where does illness begin? That's the question...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
International pharmaceutical company The Umbrella Corporation's deadly T-virus - initially designed to dramatically alter living...
There's an intriguing premise to this snappy action thriller, but it's never properly developed by...
Harry Potter and his friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, continue their search for Voldemort's...
Nathan Harper is a popular kid, he's on the school wrestling team and like most...
Lightning McQueen knows he's the best and fastest race car in the world and when...