Jason Isaacs agreed to star in 'Scoob!' because of his daughter Ruby, who he has always called 'Scoob!'
The 57-year-old actor - who has daughters Lily and Ruby with wife Emma Hewitt - admitted he signed on to the movie without knowing any details about it because the movie's title is his daughter's nickname.
Speaking to HeyUGuys, he said: ''I got an email from my voiceover agent who said Warner Bros have decided to offer you something in their new film 'Scoob!' and I thought, I'm doing it. Not because of Scooby Doo, I didn't even know it was Scooby Doo but because that's what we call my daughter.
''My 14-year-old daughter is called Ruby and we've called her Scoob since she was born so I thought that's fate. And then I read on and saw that it was Scooby Doo and I had been offered Dick Dastardly and I thought, that's just too good to believe.''
And Jason would be keen to reprise the role of Dick Dastardly in a sequel.
He said: ''I had enormously good fun, he's this sensationally over the top character, massively narcissistic and incredibly grandiose with a desperate need for approval.
''There's nothing that wasn't fun about all of it so would I do it again? In a heartbeat.''
'Scoob!' - which also features the voices of Mark Wahlberg and Ken Jeong - is the first time Scooby has hit the big screen since 2004's 'Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed', which followed on from 2002's 'Scooby-Doo'.
Neil Fanning voiced the canine in both movies, while Freddie Prinze Jr. took on the role of Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar played Daphne, Linda Cardellini was Velma, and Matthew Lillard voiced Shaggy.
