Jason Donovan would “never say never” to another duet with Kylie Minogue.

The ‘Too Many Broken Hearts’ hitmaker is proud of how “iconic” their collaboration ‘Especially For You’ – which was released in 1987, shortly after their ‘Neighbours’ alter egos Scott and Charlene got married – has proven to be and he’s open to trying to replicate its success again in the future.

Asked about the possibility of another duet, he said: “Look, never say never.

“It’s such an iconic moment, probably more so than Scott and Charlene, our characters in the show, because it lived on through radio and video.

“You don’t necessarily see our episodes repeated but the song does pop up a lot. All I can say is I’m so lucky. I genuinely pinch myself and go, ‘wow’.

“It was such a big thing for many people, including myself, to have made that mark, and a soundtrack to people’s lives.

“Not many people get that chance and it’s all about timing.

“I was in the right place at the right time with an ambition and a little bit of talent and I just went for it.”

Jason admitted he’s kept a lot of memorabilia from his pop peak, even though he knows it’s not something other people would do.

He told Heat magazine: “I know a lot of people in a similar position to me tend to throw a lot of that stuff out.

“I sort of understand that, but I’ve kept posters and I’ve kept discs. I’ve even kept letters from people and all sorts.

“Even if they’re not important to anyone but me, it doesn’t really matter. I like that I’ve got them.”