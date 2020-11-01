Jason Derulo admitted he only spent 60 days at home last year because he was working and the Covid-19 pandemic has made him re-evaluate how he works.
Lockdown has changed Jason Derulo's approach to his career.
The 31-year-old star admitted he only spent 60 days at home last year because he was working and the Covid-19 pandemic has made him re-evaluate how he works.
He told new! magazine: "It's been a lot of fun honestly. I can't see myself going on the road again as intensely as I used to. Of course, I want to get back out there and tour but I used to do so much so I'll really keep an eye on my time at home too."
Although he has been hugely successful, Jason warned that a career in music is not easy.
When asked what advice he would give to someone wanting to break into the industry, he said: "Don't do it. Nah, you’ve gotta put your heart and soul into it. It's like anything else, there are a lot of people chasing that top spot, so your work ethic has got to be the difference. You have to want it more than anybody else. You have to live, eat, breathe and sleep your craft and hopefully, if you choose something you love, it's not hard to do it all the time."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.