Jason Derulo is reportedly romancing model Jena Frumes, and is self-isolating with her amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jason Derulo is reportedly romancing Jena Frumes.
The 'Cats' star is believed to have struck up a romance with the model and influencer, and has been spending his time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic with the blonde beauty.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Jason and Jena hadn't been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge - and they are loving it.
''They're both outgoing, lively and spontaneous, so they're a really good match.
''For a while, Jason didn't want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world. But this just felt right and he is seeing what happens.
''It's all going well so far and they have formed a really good connection.''
Jason previously dated singer Jordin Sparks for three years until 2014, and had a short-lived romance with lingerie model and actress Daphne Joy in 2016.
The 'Ridin' Solo' hitmaker is believed to have been single ever since, until meeting Jena a few months ago.
Meanwhile, the 30-year-old singer previously said he wants to keep his future romances private, as he blamed the spotlight for the demise of his previous relationships.
Speaking in 2017, he said: ''I've seen that now, that it's never worked in the spotlight. I've been [single] forever. So now I'm going to try something different. If something does happen, I'm not going to do it with everybody watching. I'm going to be as private as I can be. Of course, it's hard because you're in the public eye but we can be a little more private.''
Jason also confessed he gets over break ups by eating ice cream and donuts, followed by an intense workout.
He added: ''I'm more like an ice cream, donuts [kind of guy]. Gain 10 pounds, you know what I'm saying. And then it is the gym thing, you know, try and get your ex back by looking good.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.