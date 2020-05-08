Jason Derulo is reportedly romancing Jena Frumes.

The 'Cats' star is believed to have struck up a romance with the model and influencer, and has been spending his time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic with the blonde beauty.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Jason and Jena hadn't been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge - and they are loving it.

''They're both outgoing, lively and spontaneous, so they're a really good match.

''For a while, Jason didn't want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world. But this just felt right and he is seeing what happens.

''It's all going well so far and they have formed a really good connection.''

Jason previously dated singer Jordin Sparks for three years until 2014, and had a short-lived romance with lingerie model and actress Daphne Joy in 2016.

The 'Ridin' Solo' hitmaker is believed to have been single ever since, until meeting Jena a few months ago.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old singer previously said he wants to keep his future romances private, as he blamed the spotlight for the demise of his previous relationships.

Speaking in 2017, he said: ''I've seen that now, that it's never worked in the spotlight. I've been [single] forever. So now I'm going to try something different. If something does happen, I'm not going to do it with everybody watching. I'm going to be as private as I can be. Of course, it's hard because you're in the public eye but we can be a little more private.''

Jason also confessed he gets over break ups by eating ice cream and donuts, followed by an intense workout.

He added: ''I'm more like an ice cream, donuts [kind of guy]. Gain 10 pounds, you know what I'm saying. And then it is the gym thing, you know, try and get your ex back by looking good.''