Jason Derulo had more fun than ever during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 30-year-old singer has admitted that although the lockdown proved to be ''a hard time for a lot of people'', he relished the opportunity to take a break from his hectic schedule and spend quality time at home in Los Angeles.

He said: ''I'm afraid to say how much I've been enjoying lockdown. It's been a hard time for a lot of people. But I haven't been home since I was a kid really, so it's been the most fun I've ever had in my life.

''I used to do so much travelling - last year I was home for 60 days. There's no way I would live like that again.''

Jason was in the midst of shooting a movie alongside Samuel L. Jackson when the lockdown was introduced, and he's admitted to having big ambitions as an actor.

The singer - who starred in the much-maligned 'Cats' film in 2019 - said: ''I was filming a movie with Samuel L Jackson before lockdown happened. I love acting.

''My biggest goal is to make a significant impact on the film and television industry.''

The 'Whatcha Say' hitmaker has met many of his heroes over the years, but he admits that Will Smith is his biggest influence.

The celebrity duo have struck up a friendship and Jason is thrilled that the veteran star has taken him ''under his wing''.

He told the Observer newspaper: ''I have a painting on my wall of people who have inspired me: Michael Jackson, Madonna, Stevie Wonder, Barack Obama, David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Bob Marley, Beyonce.

''I've met a lot of them, but Will Smith is still who I'm blown away by meeting. To know him is unbelievable. I feel like he's taken me under his wing.''