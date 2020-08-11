Jason Derulo has teased he could be ready to settle down and start a family with his girlfriend Jena Frumes.

The 'Wiggle' hitmaker has admitted he's ''getting to that age'' where he's beginning to think about having children, and said that working on TikTok videos with his four-year-old niece, Skylar, has given him ''baby fever''.

When asked if he's been feeling any baby fever, Jason played coy and said: ''You know, I think I'm getting to that age, you know what I'm saying? So, I don't know.''

Jason has become a TikTok sensation since he joined the short form video app, and often gets Skylar and Jena to feature in his clips.

Speaking about Skylar, he said: ''She has her moods. She really loves it on most days and some days she's like, 'Nah, I'm good.' ''

And of Jena's contributions, he added: ''She likes doing the transitions. She likes doing like really organic things, whereas I kind of really like the special effects kinds of things the most. Mine take a lot longer to do the special effects, so sometimes she just doesn't want to wait that long. She just wants to post right away, but we both tap into both.''

Jason, 30, met his girlfriend at the gym just before the coronavirus pandemic placed people into lockdown, and is head over heels for the beauty.

Speaking to Page Six, he confessed: ''We met at Equinox. We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her once there before, and then the second time, I was like, 'Aight. Imma go talk to her,' and the rest is history.''

The 'Cats' star was first reported to be dating Jena back in May, with sources at the time saying the pair are a ''good match''.

An insider said: ''Jason and Jena hadn't been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge - and they are loving it.

''They're both outgoing, lively and spontaneous, so they're a really good match.

''For a while, Jason didn't want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world. But this just felt right and he is seeing what happens.

''It's all going well so far and they have formed a really good connection.''