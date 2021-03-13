Jason Clarke likes to watch other movies to get him in the "mood" for his own acting roles and keep him feeling "inspired".
Jason Clarke likes to watch other movies to get him in the "mood" for his own acting roles.
The 'Terminator Genisys' star likes to "go back and reference" other films and characters when he's on set preparing for his own role as it keeps him "inspired".
Asked what he always takes with him to set, he said: "An iPad. I like to watch movies, just to get me in the mood. I think it's a good thing to go back and reference. It could be the same type of movie that you're making, or it could be the same type of movie that you're making, or it could be something completely different, just to remind you of great actors and great work, to keep you inspired."
And the 51-year-old actor feels "lost" on set is when he can't give the director what they want.
He added: "My darkest moments are when I can't seem to get what I want to give to the director. Those are the ones, where you're turning yourself inside-out. I remember on Chappaquiddick ['The Senator'], there was one day where John [Curran, the director] just didn't have what he wanted there. I was willing to do anything but I still couldn't process it. You feel f****** lost."
Jason has made a lot of friends on the various movie sets he's been on.
Speaking to Total Film magazine, he shared: "Absolutely. Gary Oldman was a big one for me. When we started shooting 'Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes', I said, 'I was at drama school ... dude I've gotta say, I'm f****** so happy.' I couldn't believe I was there, opposite Gary Oldman. Sometimes you're worried they'll go, 'I'm not here to be your friend.' But you do bond. You've shared something. Like on 'Apes' with Andy Serkis. You've gone through all this, and they've been a part of your life."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) ramps up this reboot franchise with a strikingly well-written action-drama, which...
In a post-apocalyptical Earth inhabited by only the few humans who survived the viral pandemic...
Caesar was the world's first genetically modified ape, who was more than let down by...