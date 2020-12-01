Movie producer Jason Blum has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19
The 'Paranormal Activity' producer, who runs Blumhouse Productions, took to Twitter to announce that he had contracted the virus, but has "mild symptoms so far".
He wrote: "Tested positive. It’s Coronamania at my house. Symptoms mild so far but will keep ya’ll posted. (sic)"
The 51-year-old filmmaker has still been able to continue working on his projects with the Blumhouse team via Zoom while he self-isolates.
He later added: "Update from Camp Covid is pretty good this AM. Feeling tired but overall not bad. No temp. Was very happy to see team
@blumhouse on zoom this am and get all your great well wishes!"
And poking fun at Donald Trump, he quipped: "I am trying to dominate the disease but for some reason it’s not working."
Meanwhile, Jason insisted last month that he won't delay 'Halloween Kills' again.
The 'Get Out' producer has worked on the latest instalment in the iconic horror series - which will once again star Jamie Lee Curtis - through Blumhouse but the movie has been pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Jason vowed that he will be releasing the film in October 2021 "come hell or high water".
Asked if he would consider postponing the film for a further year if the health crisis continues, he said: "No. If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we're not holding it.
"'Halloween Kills' is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out."
Jason is a prolific horror producer and has worked on successful movies such as the 'Paranormal Activity' franchise, 'Us' and 'The Invisible Man'.
As well as 'Halloween Kills', Jason also has 'The Forever Purge' slated for release in 2021.
