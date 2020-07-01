'Ozark' will come to an end after a 14-episode fourth season.
'Ozark' is to end after four seasons.
The Netflix crime drama - which stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner - will return to screens for a ''super-sized'' run of 14 episodes, which will be divided into two seven-episode halves.
The streaming service announced the fourth series on Twitter, promising the show will ''go out with a bang''.
They wrote alongside a short video featuring the programme's opening 'O' animation with the number four inside it: ''They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season.''
Meanwhile, showrunner Chris Mundy is delighted to be able to end the series in a ''fulfilling'' way.
He said in a statement: ''We're so happy Netflix recognised the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right.
''It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.''
And Jason - who plays money launderer Marty Byrde and also serves as executive producer and occasional director - said: ''A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang(s).''
Dates for the new season has yet to be set because of the disruption the coronavirus pandemic has caused for many shows.
Chris previously explained he had planned for 'Ozark' to end after five series, although at the time he didn't have a concrete ending in place.
He said last year: ''We're building little things in, if we keep on track for the emotional ending we're guessing we'll have.''
Previous series of 'Ozark' have had just 10 episodes.
