Jason Alexander still has ''love'' for Britney Spears.

The 38-year-old pop star married Jason in Las Vegas in 2004 and although it was annulled 55 hours later, Jason has suggested he'd still love to rekindle his romance with the singer.

Asked if he'd want to get back together with Britney, Jason replied: ''Oh, yeah, definitely. If they would give us an honest chance, you know? And she really wanted that. I'd give it a shot.

''I've got love for her, definitely. But, you know, I've had to move on, so it's kind of like one of those things.''

Jason and Britney's marriage was annulled following a petition to the court which said she ''lacked understanding of her actions''.

However, Jason is now keen to re-enter Britney's life in ''some way or another''.

He's also voiced his support for the pop star in relation to her conservatorship row, with the singer having recently asked a court not to return her father to the role.

He told Us Weekly: ''I'd love to be back in her life some way or another, but this conservatorship is holding that back from happening.

''We never were given a shot the first time around. If there's feeling still there, maybe we see where they go but that's not - you know that's on her.''

The chart-topping singer has been dating Sam Asghari since 2016, and Jason thinks he's been ''given a great opportunity to be involved with Britney''.

He said: ''I don't know him. He looks like he's in good shape, but I'm good shape too, so bravos to him.

''He's a lot younger than me. He's been given a great opportunity to be involved with Britney and she's got some type of feelings for him, I guess.''