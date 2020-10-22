Jared Leto is to reprise his Joker role for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

The director is to release his cut on HBO Max in 2021, and filming is said to be underway with Leto returning as the iconic villain, alongside Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Amber Heard (Mera).

According to Deadline, it's not yet known how big Leto's involvement in the motion picture will be.

Snyder is creating the four-episode limited series to show what would have been his intended edit of the 2017 DC Extended Universe blockbuster, after he stepped away from the project to grieve the death of his daughter Autumn, and was replaced by Joss Whedon.

Henry Cavill portrayed Superman in the original 2017 movie, but he recently admitted he won't be doing any "additional filming" for Snyder's 2021 cut.

He said: "Not shooting anything additional. No. It's all stuff that has been already done."

But Henry is curious to see what the new version of the movie will look like.

He added: "Obviously I don't know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production.

"Whatever lessons may be learned from, what is it, four years since 'Justice League' came out? Four years' worth of fan reaction. For me ... I'm now just watching the party."

Snyder recently claimed he will not use any shots which were created after he left the film.

He said: "There is no chance on Earth that I will use a shot that was made after I left the movie. I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f****** hard fact ... I would literally blow that f****** thing up."