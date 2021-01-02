Jared Leto was intimidated by his 'The Little Things' co-star Denzel Washington.

The pair star alongside Rami Malek in John Lee Hancock's upcoming thriller but Jared admitted he was star-struck by Washington on set.

He said: "If he walked in the room, it’s still ‘Denzel Washington’ to me. It’s not like, ‘Hey, what’s up Denzel.’ You know, he’s ‘Mr. Washington' I just have a lot of respect for him. It’s not easy to do what he’s done. And what he’s done is he’s been great in every single movie he’s ever made."

However, Jared admitted he was initially reluctant to star in the movie about detectives trying to track down a serial killer in a small town as he wasn't sure if the role as one of the suspects was right for him.

Speaking on Variety's 'Awards Circuit Podcast', Jared said: "I thought I’ve explored this territory too much, time for new adventures. And I’m with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek and John Lee Hancock; I thought, ‘How can I not be a part of this incredible opportunity?’ And I’m really glad that I did. Because it was it was an absolute adventure."