Jared Leto has admitted he was star-struck by Denzel Washington on the set of 'The Little Things'.
Jared Leto was intimidated by his 'The Little Things' co-star Denzel Washington.
The pair star alongside Rami Malek in John Lee Hancock's upcoming thriller but Jared admitted he was star-struck by Washington on set.
He said: "If he walked in the room, it’s still ‘Denzel Washington’ to me. It’s not like, ‘Hey, what’s up Denzel.’ You know, he’s ‘Mr. Washington' I just have a lot of respect for him. It’s not easy to do what he’s done. And what he’s done is he’s been great in every single movie he’s ever made."
However, Jared admitted he was initially reluctant to star in the movie about detectives trying to track down a serial killer in a small town as he wasn't sure if the role as one of the suspects was right for him.
Speaking on Variety's 'Awards Circuit Podcast', Jared said: "I thought I’ve explored this territory too much, time for new adventures. And I’m with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek and John Lee Hancock; I thought, ‘How can I not be a part of this incredible opportunity?’ And I’m really glad that I did. Because it was it was an absolute adventure."
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
A very unique and brutal subculture exists in America these days. It's a strange...