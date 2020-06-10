Jared Leto is reportedly romancing Valery Kaufman.

The 'Suicide Squad' star is believed to have struck up a relationship with the 26-year-old model, after the pair were spotted out on a hike together earlier this week.

Sources say the new couple have been ''friends'' for several years, but recently saw things take a ''romantic'' turn between them.

An insider said: ''They initially seemed to be friends. They would meet up with groups of people and all hangout. They didn't go on solo dates.

''Over the years, things seem to have turned romantic. They have been off and on now for a few years, but seem to spend more time together lately.''

And Jared, 48, has reportedly already introduced Valery to his mother Constance Leto.

The source told People magazine: ''Valery even hung out with Jared's mom earlier this year.''

Meanwhile, the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman has been spending time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, after revealing he found out about the health crisis 12 days late, as he'd been ''meditating in the desert'' when the virus gripped the world.

He wrote on social media in March: ''Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc.

''We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. ''Walked out yesterday into a very different world.

''One that's been changed forever.

''Mind blowing - to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on.''

He added: ''Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.''