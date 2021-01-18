Jared Leto loves working with "madman" Zack Snyder.

The 49-year-old star will reprise the role of the Joker in the director's 'Snyder Cut' take on the movie 'Justice League' and revealed that he relished the experience on the project – which will be released on streaming service HBO Max in March.

Jared said: "He's a warrior. He's a madman. I really love him.

"With every character I play – I don't know if it's because I work so intently and I tend to dig really deep and put a lot of time and energy into it – but when I'm done playing with them, done playing the parts, I do miss them a little bit."

The film will mark the first time Jared has played the Joker since 'Suicide Squad' in 2016 and he appreciated the chance to play the part of the DC COmics villain again. He admits that he would be keen to do the same with Niander Wallace and Albert Sparma – his characters in 'Blade Runner 2049' and 'The Little Things' respectively.

He told Jake's Takes: "You do all this work and then you're done, so it is nice to revisit things. You know, parts like the Joker, like Sparma, what's really great about those roles is they can be intense and dark, but there's also a lot of freedom and abandon there.

"And that's really fun for me, it's fun for the other actors, it's fun for the crew. With both of those roles, there was lots of laughter on the set and a lot of joy because you would improvise and say something really funny. So it's always quite a lot of fun when you can hear people cracking up on the other side of the camera, and I like that quite a bit."