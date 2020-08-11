Jared Leto accidentally tweeted the title for the third 'Tron' movie.

The 'Suicide Squad' star revealed back in 2017 that he was in ''early discussions'' to join the franchise and bring the next instalment to life.

And after it was reported by Deadline that they have found a director in Garth Davis, Leto - who is set to star in and produce the flick - excitedly took to Twitter to tease the film and called it 'Tron: Ares', before quickly deleting the post and re-writing it without the title.

His original tweet read: ''I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES - I will be starring in TRON: ARES.

''We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all...''

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman then replaced it with just ''TRON''.

He wrote: ''I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES - I will be starring in TRON.

We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love.

We have some very special ideas in store for you all...

See you in the grid!''

It's believed 'Lion' helmer Davis ''aggressively pursued the job''.

However, whilst there is now a director in tow, the movie is yet to be officially green lit.

The third movie was axed by Disney in 2015.

However, two years later, Leto said: ''It was a huge movie for me as well and I do think there's so much potential in that world, there's so much left to be said.

''I'm absolutely game to try to help in any way that I can bring that to life.

''It's something that we're in discussions about and very much looking forward to bringing to reality. It's very early days though.''

The first 'TRON' movie was released back in 1982, with a sequel to the sci-fi classic, 'Tron: Legacy', arriving in 2005.

Meanwhile, Leto recently confirmed he's set to play Andy Warhol in a new movie about the late Pop Art legend.

One of his other big gigs is portraying the titular Spider-Man villain in vampire film 'Morbius', which was due to drop on July 31, but has been pushed back to March 19, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.