Jared Leto has confirmed he's set to portray Andy Warhol in a new movie.

The 'Suicide Squad' actor took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of the late American artist, film director, and producer - who was a leading figure in the visual art movement known as Pop Art - and teased his upcoming role which was previously announced by the actor-and-musician back in 2016.

Leto wrote: ''Yes it's true I will be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming film.

''And so grateful and excited about the opportunity.Happy belated birthday Andy.

''We miss you and your genius.''

Almost four years ago, Leto said he was set to act and produce 'Warhol' with a screenplay by 'The Wolf of Wall Street' scribe Terrence Winter.

It was reported that the film would be based on Victor Bockris' 1989 Warhol biography and that Leto acquired the rights with co-producer Michael De Luca.

Warhol died in February 1987 at the age of 58 of an irregular heartbeat after gallbladder surgery.

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' star is set to undergo a major transformation for the part, with more details yet to emerge.

Meanwhile, Leto's next gig is playing the titular Spider-Man villain in vampire movie 'Morbius', which was due to drop on July 31, but has been pushed back to March 19, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Espinosa is directing the project, and Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster are set to produce.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have written the script for the film, which tells the story of a scientist who ended up with vampire traits, such as a thirst for blood and fangs, after attempting to cure himself of blood disease.

Morbius first appeared in comic 'The Amazing Spider-Man #101', and the character went on to land his own series, 'Morbius, the Living Vampire', which spanned from 1992 to 1995.

The 30 Seconds to Mars rocker - who announced in July that he's also back in the studio working on a new album for the 'Walk On Water' group, their first since 2018's 'America' - began preparing for the role, taking to Twitter in November 2018 to reveal he had shaved his beard off ahead of filming the 'Spider-Man' and 'Venom' spin-off.

He wrote: ''And so it begins...#MORBIUS (sic)''