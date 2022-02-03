Janet Jackson has hinted at releasing new music.

After fans heard a clip of the unheard song 'Love I Love' during the rolling credits of the music legend's eponymous-titled Lifetime and A&E documentary, the 'Rhythm Nation' hitmaker has said "we'll have to see" with regards to whether there will be more material on the way.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Wednesday (02.03.22), Janet said: “It’s so funny because that’s — it was a song that I recorded, like, three years ago.

“And, in the documentary, we thought, ‘Oh, this would be cool to put this song right here in this moment, this piece in the documentary.’ And, everyone started reacting to it. So I dunno. We’ll just have to see. Maybe.”

In the candid two-part docuseries, the 55-year-old star lifts the lid on a tumultuous private life for the first time, including feeling "guilty by association" when it came to her late brother, King of Pop Michael Jackson's abuse scandals, as well as the fallout from her 2004 Super Bowl performance.

She told the host: “I’m very thankful that so many people watched it and enjoyed it.

“It was all such a surprise to me. I was not expecting any of it … I was just really so, so worried that people would find it boring, to be quite honest with you.”

On why she decided to release the doc now, she added: “It’s been almost 50 years that I’ve been doing this.

“I thought it would be best to tell my story, if I can, as opposed to having someone else tell it for me.”

Janet had announced her 12th studio album called 'Black Diamond' in 2020, which would have marked her first LP since 2015's 'Unbreakable'.

At the time, the 'Scream' singer explained that 'Black Diamond' is a reference to the inner "strength" she has following her split from ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, with whom she shares five-year-old son Eissa.

She said: "Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I'm a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.

"I love u guys so much and I'm #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond (sic)"

However, there's been no more news regarding the release.

The star was also set to embark on the 'Black Diamond World Tour' in 2020 before it was cancelled, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.