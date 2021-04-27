Janet Jackson will celebrate the 35th anniversary of her acclaimed LP ‘Control’ with a series of NFTs.

The influential record was her third solo record and included hits such as 'What Have You Done for Me Lately', 'Nasty', and 'When I Think of You'.

And following the milestone anniversary in February, the 54-year-old music icon has partnered with gaming and augmented reality firm RTFKT on the NFTs and “augmented experiences” for her fans.

What's more, Janet is donating part of the money made from the NFTs to the American child sponsorship and Christian humanitarian aid organisation, Compassion International.

Randy Jackson, the founder of The Association Entertainment Corporation, said in a statement “Once again technology through NFTs creates a new lane for artists to express their art in an innovative way throughout the world.

“RTFKT is the leader in this medium. Janet and I are grateful to be working with them.”

RTFKT President and Chief Strategy Officer, Rocky Mudaliar, added: “Janet’s longevity is a testament to her forward-thinking. Working with Randy Jackson, Janet and the Rhythm Nation team has been creatively refreshing.

“Our partnership will bring rare and highly interactive experiences to the blockchain and social media. We are thrilled to welcome Janet Jackson to the RTFKT family.”

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are an emerging market within blockchain where single-impression unique digital art and goods known as the 'token' can be sold.

Meanwhile, Janet recently became emotional when 'Control' hit the number one spot on Apple's Top 40 US Pop Album chart.

She said in a video on social media: "I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me. I'm so thankful for Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me.

And I want to thank all of you for making ‘Control’ number one once again after 35 years. I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."