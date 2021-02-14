Janet Jackson took to social media to thank fans after her album 'Control' topped the charts again, 35 years after its release.
Janet Jackson shared a tearful video with fans after her 'Control' album topped the charts.
The record - which was first released on February 4, 1986 - recently celebrated its 35th anniversary and Janet became emotional when it hit the number one spot on Apple's Top 40 US Pop Album chart.
She said in a video on social media: "I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me. I'm so thankful for Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me.
And I want to thank all of you for making ‘Control’ number one once again after 35 years. I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."
The influential record was Jackson's third studio album and included hits such as 'What Have You Done for Me Lately'.
The album spent 91 weeks on the Billboard top R&B and hip-hop album chart, peaking at number one for the first time April 19, 1986, just over two months after its release.
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Watch the trailer for Why Did I Get Married TooFor one week every year, 4...
I don't expect much from Eddie Murphy these days. For the past four years,...
How many times are we going to have to see some former stand-up comedian dressed...