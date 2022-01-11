Janet Jackson loves that women are "comfortable" in their bodies these days.
The 55-year-old pop icon spoke out about positivity and "loves" that that she no longer feels a pressure to be thin like she did "back in the day."
She said: "Women have gotten comfortable in their skin, in their size, in being full-figured and I love that, as opposed to back in the day. You had to always be thin and always look a certain way. And now it’s all accepted and it is all beautiful and I absolutely love that."
The 'All For You' hitmaker - who shot to fame as a child alongside her brothers as part of The Jacksons and has since gone on to sell 100 million records world wide - opened up about her "tomboy" nature when she was growing up, noting that she would always prefer to wear "a suit or a bow tie."
She told Allure Magazine: "“I was never a girly girl. I was always a tomboy. So it was always about pants, suits, even as an early teenager. I remember when my brothers got their star on the Walk of Fame and other awards they got, and I look back on pictures and I always had on a suit with a tie, a bow tie, or suspenders. Always loving black and never wanting to expose any part of my body, I felt most comfortable to cover it up to here.
"[These days] I'm embracing me and trying to learn to love me for me, my body, all of that. Trying to feel comfortable in embracing that. Throwing myself in the lion’s den. Just going for it, wanting to do something different"
