Janet Jackson gets "embarrassed" when she hears her music on the radio.

The 'Rhythm Nation' hitmaker has confessed she is left red-faced whenever she is in a public place and her songs are played.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday morning (08.02.22), she said: "No. I get embarrassed. I don’t know why, that’s just me, I’ve always gotten embarrassed and I still do when it comes on in a club or when you’re in a store and suddenly you hear your music I just get embarrassed."

Janet also once again hinted at releasing 'Love I Love' as a single after a preview appeared during the rolling credits of the music legend's eponymous-titled Lifetime and A&E documentary.

She told the broadcaster: "The funny thing about that, that song I recorded it three years ago and watching the documentary... I thought, oh it would be so great to put this song in just as music for the documentary ... that was it, and people have taken to this song so much that now at this point we’re thinking, OK well maybe we should make it a single and maybe it would be the thing to do, so we’ll see what happens."

During a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Janet insisted "we’ll just have to see" when it comes to releasing new material.

Janet had announced her 12th studio album called 'Black Diamond' in 2020, which would have marked her first LP since 2015's 'Unbreakable'.

At the time, the 'Scream' singer explained that 'Black Diamond' is a reference to the inner "strength" she has following her split from ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, with whom she shares five-year-old son Eissa.

She said: "Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I'm a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.

"I love u guys so much and I'm #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond (sic)"

However, there's been no more news regarding the release.

The star was also set to embark on the 'Black Diamond World Tour' in 2020 before it was cancelled, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.