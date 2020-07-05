Janelle Monae finds misogyny in the rap industry to be ''infuriating''.

The 34-year-old star has taken to Twitter to blast prejudice within rap music, saying it's something that needs to be abolished immediately.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I really only ever wanna hear women rapping . The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating . We need to abolish that s*** too . (sic)''

Janelle subsequently hit out at misogyny more broadly.

She wrote: ''Women (black women inparticular) have been betrayed by the majority of men for far too long . The systems that enable Patriarchy and abusers of power are burning . Either bring gasoline or burn with them .

''Y'all can't wait to call women every b**** , h** , discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and through out music history. Misogny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn't create misogny, y'all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT. (sic)''

Janelle thinks the time has come to discuss and then abolish systematic prejudice against women.

She said: ''Misogyny in entertainment, boardrooms, the WH, households, corporate spaces, army, church, let's us all know ya'll do not care about women on a human to human level and you never have. If you did it would have been ABOLISHED centuries ago. You had time.

''The way many RELIGIONS are used to oppress women and prepetuate misogynistic ideals to REMAIN IN POWER must be discussed WAY MORE and ABOLISHED . (sic)''