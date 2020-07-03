'I Like That' hitmaker Janelle Monáe has slammed misogyny in music.
Janelle Monáe has slammed misogyny in music.
The 'I Like That' hitmaker insists she ''only ever wants to hear women rapping'' and has urged for the abolishment of misogyny in all fields including the music industry.
She wrote on Twitter: ''I really only ever wanna hear women rapping. The amount of misogyny from most men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that s*** too. Women (black women in particular) have been betrayed by the majority of men for far too long. The systems that enable patriarchy and abusers of power are burning. Either bring gasoline or burn with them. Y'all can't wait to call women every bitch, hoe, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and throughout music history. Misogyny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalised. Women didn't create misogyny, y'all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Janelle previously confessed she is ''an open wound'' with ''every project'' she does.
The 34-year-old singer-and-actress explained: ''Vulnerability is key, whether it's an album or a show. I'm an open wound every time I go into a new project. I always admit that I don't know what the hell I'm doing and then choose the colours I want to paint with from there. It takes a lot of spirit work to make Janelle Monáe - the artist on stage performing at a concert - unseen.''
The 'Locked Inside' singer is proud to be one of few black women in TV and has praised the Emmy-winning show - which is about the Homecoming facility for helping former soldiers settle back into normal life - for raising ''important questions'' and concerns about the treatment of veterans.
She added: ''There are not a lot of black women leading TV right now. The show asks important questions: what resources are we giving [veterans] financially, spiritually or emotionally? How are we there for our vets, and how can we be there for them more?''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Moonlight tells the story of one boy, Chiron, over the course of his childhood, teenage...
This independent American drama has been generating headlines and earning awards for its inventive approach...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
Blu and Jewel's babies are growing up fast and developing an eagerness to learn about...