Janelle Monáe has released a new single, 'Turntables', aimed at fighting for voting rights, which will feature in the upcoming Amazon Studios documentary, 'All In: The Fight For Democracy'
Janelle Monáe has released a new single aimed at fighting for voting rights.
The 34-year-old singer's new song, 'Turntables' was released on Tuesday (08.09.20), ahead of its feature in the upcoming Amazon Studios documentary, 'All In: The Fight For Democracy', for which it was written.
'Turntables' marks Janelle's first new original music since her third solo album, 'Dirty Computer', was released in 2018, and sees the singer advocate for voters rights ahead of the upcoming 2020 presidential election in the US, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Speaking about the track on Apple Music, she said: ''I, like a lot of people just as humans, especially being black in America, I've been experiencing a lot of trauma around seeing black bodies murdered, like humans murdered. I struggle with talking about it because it is like a wound that we're reopening. We've been screaming Black Lives Matter.
''And so I've been emotionally debilitated, but I got an opportunity to get back into the studio to talk about or to create lyrics that [doesn't] keep us reminded of that trauma, but keep us moving forward and remind us that things are changing.
''We are changing things. The tables are turning. The rooster has come home to roost. So this song is capturing direction. And when you think about a record, when you think about a record spinning, when you think about the revolutions per minute, it's all connected. And that is what this song means.''
Janelle wrote the track alongside Nathaniel Irvin III, and George A. Peters after ''watching and examining'' the world over the past few months, as she wanted to ''highlight'' the work of those fighting for ''democracy''.
She added: ''This song doesn't mean that I'm the leader, that I'm here to tell you what to do, how to fix things. I'm simply watching, examining and wanting to highlight all of the people who are on the front lines, fighting for our democracy, fighting against racial inequalities, fighting against white supremacy, fighting against systemic racism and systemic oppression.
''So this song is to keep us motivated. This song is to lift up and keep us galvanised when we're fatigued. And this song is really for the people.''
'Turntables' will feature in Amazon's 'All In: The Fight For Democracy' documentary, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 18.
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Moonlight tells the story of one boy, Chiron, over the course of his childhood, teenage...
This independent American drama has been generating headlines and earning awards for its inventive approach...
Even from a young age, Katherine Johnson's family and teachers knew she was made for...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
Blu and Jewel's babies are growing up fast and developing an eagerness to learn about...