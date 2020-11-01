Jane Seymour's hair secured her role in 'Live and Let Die'.
Jane Seymour's hair secured her role in 'Live and Let Die'.
The 69-year-old actress starred in the 1973 Bond movie opposite Roger Moore and she admits it was her long locks that got her the role as Bond girl Solitaire and quipped "no acting was required".
She said: "For my first big film role, playing the Bond girl Solitaire opposite Roger Moore in 'Live and Let Die' in 1973, I used my hair to help me get the part. I thought, 'I’ll walk into the room - where the famed Bond producers ‘Cubby’ Broccoli and Harry Saltzman were sitting — and I’ll do something memorable.' So I wore my hair tucked inside a big, furry Dr Zhivago-style hat that matched the collar of my coat. I took off the hat and they offered me the role on the spot. No acting required.
"I think they had seen me in episodes of a TV show I had done, but still, that was amazing. The “hair falling down” thing just works — you’ve doubtless seen it many times. I’ve done several period pieces where there would be that moment where the ingenue would pull one pin and this wealth of hair would fall lustrously over her shoulders, and then you would segue into some sort of love scene. Hair is pretty powerful that way. I don’t think age comes into it."
And Jane refuses to cut her hair for any movie and would instead convince filmmakers it would be better to wear a wig.
Speaking to The Sunday Times' Style magazine, she added: "I’ve never even cut my hair for a role and have often convinced a producer or director who wanted me to that a wig would be better. I’ve worn wigs, bald caps, hair pieces, you name it, but my own hair has stayed long throughout my career."
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.
Marlon Wayans, the king of parody films has decided to tackle one of biggest films...
Fans of romantic fiction may enjoy this gimmicky comedy, which cleverly plays around with Jane...
Jane Hayes has, what some might say, an unhealthy obsession with Jane Austen's novels and...
A bunch of freeloaders are living rent-free in a rockstar's luxurious mansion, however, when they...
About 20 minutes before the credits roll in "WeddingCrashers," something goes very wrong. It feels...