Jane Lynch has led tributes to Naya Rivera.

The 'Glee' star has remembered her co-star, whose body was found on Monday (13.07.20) after a six-day search operation after she went missing whilst boating with her son in Lake Piru, California.

Jane - who played Sue Sylvester in the musical television series - wrote on Twitter of her former co-star: ''Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family (sic)''

Max Adler - who played soccer star Dav Karofsky - wrote on social media, ''Hey, July 13th,'' with a middle finger emoji, referencing that Monday is also the seven year anniversary of Cory Montieth's death.

Josh Sussman - who played Jacob Ben Israel - started his post with a broken heart emoji, before adding: ''Naya, you will be missed so much.''

Janel Parrish - who starred in 'Pretty Little Liars' - wrote on her social media account: ''Rest In Peace and power, Naya.''

Naya's tragic death was confirmed earlier on Monday after a body was found by Ventura County Sheriff's Department. They confirmed to The Wrap that the body that has been found does belong to the late actress.

And Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed it with a tweet posted online: ''A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake.''

Authorities are convinced Naya had been involved in a ''tragic drowning'' and that despite the focus of Sunday's searches being the surrounding shoreline, investigators have no reason to think she ever ''left the water''.

Sgt. Shannon King said recently: ''The [cabins were] not occupied. Nothing came of it. They were just doing the shoreline to make sure nothing has changed. There were a lot of folks that were talking on social media about, 'Oh, check the cabins. Maybe she's there, maybe she's hanging out.' They did go to a couple of the cabins that were on the north end of the lake, that's all that's out there, and nothing came of it. There's no evidence to say she left the water. It appears to be 100 percent just a tragic drowning.''