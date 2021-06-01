Jane Levy is a "product whore".

The 31-year-old actress is obsessed with finding new skincare products to add to her routine and has a number of cosmetics to pick and choose from.

She told Glamour: “I’m a product whore. I also get joy out of finding new products, especially finding a product that is not as expensive as something else.”

The 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' star begins her evening skincare routine by removing her make-up and cleansing her face by choosing between a range of oil cleansers and milks.

She explained: "At night, I wash my face with oil first to get rid of the make-up. There is an oil I use as face wash from Living Libations, the frankincense smell. And then after, I use the Weleda cleansing milk, which you can get at a natural food store. If I’m not wearing makeup I usually only wash it with one or the other, but if I’m wearing makeup I use the oil first to break down the make-up, and then the Weleda."

Jane also likes to treat herself to facials after working long shifts on set and switches between different treatments depending on what her skin needs.

She added: "I really indulge in all of it. I’m lucky when I’m working, production will pay for me to get facials. I work like 14 hours a day on Zoey’s so that’s a lot of makeup being applied, and also I’m extremely tired all the time, so I really have to take care of my skin. I love HydraFacials, I love radio frequency, and the most invasive treatment I’ve ever gotten - because I don’t get Botox or filler or any cosmetic procedures done - I've gotten micro-needling and I love it."

The 'Don't Breathe' star suffers from psoriasis but admitted it's boring to always be healthy and cut out sugar, which helps keep the irritating skin condition at bay.

She said: "My whole life I have dealt with a version of psoriasis on my body - it makes me self-conscious and it itches and it upsets me.

"The thing that helps the most is the healthiest lifestyle - but I have to basically live like a nun. It becomes a lot more faint if I don’t drink or eat sugar, but that’s no fun!”