Jane Fonda has revealed she relies on a hemp vape pen to get a decent sleep.
Jane Fonda uses a hemp vape pen to help her get a good night's sleep.
The 83-year-old Hollywood star has revealed she swapped sleeping pills for vaping before she goes to bed, because the tablets would make her feel "hungover" the next day and she’d need to nap.
The 'Book Club' actress, who insisted she doesn't vape to get high, told SELF: "So it doesn't get you high, but it's four puffs and I'm asleep. I'm kind of obsessed with hemp. Not for the reasons that you might think, you know, because it makes you high. Because I don't smoke pot to get high anymore.
Before I discovered Dosist Sleep vape pens, which I can get at stores here in Los Angeles called MedMen, I took sleeping pills. And I would be hungover the next day. When I was shooting 'Grace and Frankie', I would break a pill in half, so I'd take a very, very small dose. But the next day I would need to take a nap during the lunch break. I don't need to do that anymore. When I wake up, I don't have any need to sleep during the day."
The Oscar-winner also revealed she likes to be in bed early by 6.30pm or 7pm, but she doesn't go to sleep until around 10pm after watching some TV.
She said: "See, I live by myself. I don't have a husband or a lover, so I can kind of do whatever I want. I'm usually in bed pretty early. I have a bed where you can lift up the head and lift up the feet. You know, like a hospital bed. It's a very comfortable mattress. So I raise the head and I raise the feet, and I start to watch television."
And Fonda admitted she can't sleep without having her fan on.
She added: "I turn the temperature down to 68 and I turn the fan on so the air is always moving. It's hard for me to sleep unless there's air moving. Preferably cool air, so it's nice that my bedroom has a ceiling fan. Well, I actually installed it - it wasn't there before. It's very quiet where I live, so there's no outside noises that disturb me during the night. There've been a few earthquakes, but they weren't big. That's about it."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
A sparky ensemble helps make this film entertaining even if the plot is simplistic and...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...