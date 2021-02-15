Jane Fonda uses a hemp vape pen to help her get a good night's sleep.

The 83-year-old Hollywood star has revealed she swapped sleeping pills for vaping before she goes to bed, because the tablets would make her feel "hungover" the next day and she’d need to nap.

The 'Book Club' actress, who insisted she doesn't vape to get high, told SELF: "So it doesn't get you high, but it's four puffs and I'm asleep. I'm kind of obsessed with hemp. Not for the reasons that you might think, you know, because it makes you high. Because I don't smoke pot to get high anymore.

Before I discovered Dosist Sleep vape pens, which I can get at stores here in Los Angeles called MedMen, I took sleeping pills. And I would be hungover the next day. When I was shooting 'Grace and Frankie', I would break a pill in half, so I'd take a very, very small dose. But the next day I would need to take a nap during the lunch break. I don't need to do that anymore. When I wake up, I don't have any need to sleep during the day."

The Oscar-winner also revealed she likes to be in bed early by 6.30pm or 7pm, but she doesn't go to sleep until around 10pm after watching some TV.

She said: "See, I live by myself. I don't have a husband or a lover, so I can kind of do whatever I want. I'm usually in bed pretty early. I have a bed where you can lift up the head and lift up the feet. You know, like a hospital bed. It's a very comfortable mattress. So I raise the head and I raise the feet, and I start to watch television."

And Fonda admitted she can't sleep without having her fan on.

She added: "I turn the temperature down to 68 and I turn the fan on so the air is always moving. It's hard for me to sleep unless there's air moving. Preferably cool air, so it's nice that my bedroom has a ceiling fan. Well, I actually installed it - it wasn't there before. It's very quiet where I live, so there's no outside noises that disturb me during the night. There've been a few earthquakes, but they weren't big. That's about it."