Jane Fonda is "so happy" she let her hair go grey.

The 83-year-old actress debuted a grey pixie haircut at the Academy Awards in 2020 and she is over the moon to have embraced her natural look.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said; "I tell you, I'm so happy I let it go grey. Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals — I'm through with that."

The Hollywood star made the claim after she vowed to never buy an item of clothing again in a bid to stop climate change and has since reworn her old gowns to major events.

She donned a crimson beaded Elie Saab gown to the 2020 Oscars that she had previously worn to Cannes Film Festival in 2014 and she is "all set" for her outfit for this year's Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday (28.02.21).

While pointing to her red jogging suit, she said: "Well, I prefer this kind of outfit than getting dressed up. I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again. We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism.

"So I had to go through my closet and find out something that still fit me and I have worn before, and I found something. I'm all set."

IJane is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes after being recognised for illustrious career.

Ali Sar, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recently said: "For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time.

"Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained.

"We are honoured to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."