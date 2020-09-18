Jane Fonda once went skinny-dipping with Michael Jackson.

The 'Grace and Frankie' star has confessed to enjoying the scandalous activity - in which people go swimming completely naked - with the late music legend, during the week they spent living together whilst she was filming 'On Golden Pond', which came out in 1981.

She said: ''I found him touching, a very interesting character. I knew him pretty well. I skinny-dipped with him, how about that? Put that in your pipe and smoke it.''

Jane - who is the daughter of Henry Fonda and the sister of Peter Fonda - has had plenty of celebrity encounters during her decades in showbiz, and also admitted to praising Kim Kardashian West on her ''amazing behind''.

The 82-year-old actress said she was kneeling on the floor with Gladys Knight at a Clive Davis pre-Grammy party when she ''turned around to get up and right in my face was this shape'', mimicking an hourglass shape with her hands.

Recalling the moment during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', she explained: ''I thought, That is the most amazing behind I have ever seen. And of course, it was Kim Kardashian.'

''And so I told her, 'I've just been staring at your behind and it's beautiful.' She was very sweet.''

Jane also dished on meeting Diana Ross, whom she praised as ''the nicest'' person, and claimed that famed director Alfred Hitchcock ''didn't like'' her after asking her to attend an audition for one of his movies.

The 'Barbarella' actress says she never met the late Princess Diana, and is yet to meet Beyonce, although she insisted she would love to chat to the 'Halo' hitmaker one day.